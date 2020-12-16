The do’s and don’ts of coping with Tier 4 in Mallorca

FOR several months, it appeared that the Balearics were being very successful in their fight against the coronavirus, but the past week in particular has seen contagion grow enormously which has resulted in new restrictions on Mallorca being imposed by the Balearic Government.

With effect from Tuesday December 15 Mallorca entered into tier 4 and the following new rules applied and will be in force (unless changed at a later date) until Tuesday December 29;

A maximum of six people only may meet be it inside or outside. Interiors of all bars and restaurants closed to the public. Bar and restaurant terraces to close at 10pm except on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays when they must close at 6pm with a maximum of 75 per cent occupancy. Smoking in public is allowed provided that the smoker respects social distancing and does not move about when smoking but remains in one position. Large shops and stores must reduce their capacity to 30 per cent based on the concept of each person occupying 10 square metres. Theatres and auditoriums may continue to operate but at 50 per cent capacity. Churches may only allow a congregation equivalent to 25 per cent capacity. Gyms may operate at 30 per cent with a maximum of six people in any class observing social distancing. All after school activities suspended. There will be a curfew across the Island running from 10pm until 6am and this includes Christmas Eve and Christmas Day when so many families normally get together to celebrate.

It has also been announced separately that if any street appears to be too full of shoppers, then the Local Police will have the power to close the area until the crowds have reduced.

The area of business worst hit by these new rules is the hospitality industry and spokespersons for the two largest associations CAEB and Pimem after meeting with the President of the Government Francina Armengol and other Government representatives bemoaned the fact that they believed that some 80 per cent of restaurants in Mallorca did not have outside spaces.

There will be some financial help to restaurants including a payment of €1,500 per person for each restaurant that has less than 20 staff and a suspension of terrace fees for the first quarter of 2021 (although that doesn’t help the majority of owners).

In addition. there will be a series of grants available and water and waste collection bills issued between August 2020 and April 2021 may be delayed but there is still a fear that many bars and restaurants will close down for good as they simply can’t afford to continue without tourist and Christmas trade.

Looking forward however the Government hopes that taking drastic action now will assist in bringing contagion rates back down to an acceptable level with the long-term aim of avoiding a third spike.

