Spanish court rules burning national flag is not protected by freedom of expression

SPANISH Constitutional Court rules that ‘outrages’ such as burning the national flag is not protected by freedom of expression.

The Constitutional Court has decided that ‘outrages’ against the Spanish flag are not protected by freedom of expression, a decision made in direct response to the appeal from trade unionist, Pablo Fragoso, who was convicted of burning the flag.

Pablo Fragoso, leader of the Confederación Intersindical Galega (CIG), urged the burning of the “f*cking flag” of Spain, during a demonstration in front of the Military Arsenal of Ferrol (A Coruña) in 2014.

With six votes in favour and five against, the court has approved the motion, which has been locked in controversy for two weeks since the conservative Andres Ollero proposed to acquit the Fragoso.

The court ruled that as a union representative, Fragoso’s expressions were unnecessary for the wage demands he was asking for and, furthermore, were not related to these demands.

