Slaven Bilic sacked by West Brom despite draw against Manchester City

SLAVEN Bilic has been sacked by West Brom after just 18 months in charge and despite holding Manchester City to a well-earned draw on Tuesday, December 15.

-- Advertisement --



The decision had been rumoured for a while after the team had only managed seven points from 13 league games and suffered eight defeats, leaving the Baggies in 19th position.

The Premier League team had been linked with a move for former England boss Sam Allardyce even before the surprising draw with City.

A club statement thanked the 52-year-old former West Ham boss and his coaching staff – assistant coaches Dean Racunica and Danilo Butorovic and first-team coach Julian Dicks – who have also been let go, “for their efforts in achieving promotion last season”.

The Croat, who led Croatia to two European Championships, had a successful playing career before moving into management where he experienced great success with West Ham, guiding them into Europe after finishing seventh in his final full season, recording their highest placing since 2002.

Nigel Pearson and Eddie Howe are also said to be in the running to replace Bilic.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Slaven Bilic has been sacked by West Brom”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.