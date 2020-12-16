Mum Found Hanged Next To Drowned Son

MUM found hanged next to her drowned son in London

Thirty-five-year-old Russian mum Yulia Cokcedag was tragically found dead in her home on the Isle of Dogs in East London in August, with her son Timur, 7, drowned in their bath. An inquest into the deaths heard that Ms Gokcegad had been diagnosed with cancer and confided in her mother that she was “terrified of dying.”

When the inquest was reopened on December 16, the coroner also heard that the tragic mum had planned on divorcing her husband to “escape her toxic marriage.” Her mum, Ms Galieva said that Ms Gokcegad has talked about drowning herself back in May. Speaking about her daughter’s cancer diagnosis Ms Galieva said:

“She would constantly blame herself of everything. It has destroyed her from the inside.”

She added: “She used to tell me she felt like ‘a storm is lying on my chest.’ She was even unable to cry.

“She was keeping all her emotions inside.”

