London Drinkers Flooded The Pubs For Last Pints Before Entering Tier 3 Restrictions

London Drinkers Flood The Pubs For Last Pints Before Entering Tier 3 Restrictions.

From midnight, Dec.16, all pubs and restaurants in London and parts of both Essex and Hertfordshire are subjected to tougher restrictions so must close except for takeaways due to harsher Tier 3 rules being imposed. Drinkers were out in force last night, eager to enjoy the last few pints with friends. The streets were rammed and social distancing was being largely ignored.

The changes, announced by the Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday, were a move that has sparked off much anger by people in the hospitality industry. Greg Mulholland, the spokesman for Campaign for Pubs, said the changes could sound the death knell for some businesses and slammed the Government for introducing them so close to the Christmas period- a time where the sector traditionally claws back losses made from throughout the year.

The campaign manager and former MP said: “It’s devastating news for pubs and publicans in London and the home counties. To move into Tier 3 just a few weeks after opening again to get some restricted trade, and then this just a few weeks before Christmas. This is a shocking way to be treating publicans and their families particularly in the run-up to Christmas. We’re very worried about the impact this will not only have on livelihoods but also mental health,” he said.

