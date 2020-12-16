LIVERPOOL Look To Hijack Eric Garcia’s Move To Barcelona with the player’s contract at Manchester City expiring at the end of the season



Barcelona seemed to be in pole position to seal the signature of Manchester City and Spain defender, Eric Garcia, whose contract expires at the end of the current season, but, reports from Spanish publication AS Diario, claim that Liverpool are trying to move in and steal him in the January transfer window, as both of their regular centre-backs, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, are long-term casualties, and Jurgen Klopp is in need of defensive cover.

Garcia’s contract stipulates that he can sign a pre-contract on January 1, with any club outside the UK, but a British club must wait until Summer 2021 before they can speak to him, though it is widely acknowledged that Garcia wishes to return to the club where he started his career, in Barcelona, with reports that the player has turned down all offers of a new contract from Pep Guardiola’s team, so it is not a matter of when will he leave, more of, where will he go.

