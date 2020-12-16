KENYAN terrorist indicted in the US for plotting a 9/11-style attack

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have indicted a Kenyan man for plotting a September 11 style terrorist attack after training as a pilot and researching how to hijack planes. Cholo Abdi Abdullah is accused of being a member of the Shabab Somali terrorist group, a branch of Al Qaeda in East Africa.

-- Advertisement --



According to The New York Times, the man obtained a pilot’s licence in the Philippines, and a search of his computer revealed that he had been researching the tallest building in the US, as well as the best ways to get through a locked cockpit door from the outside.

Abdullah was arrested in the Philippines in 2019 and will be formally charged in a Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, December 16, according to Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for the US attorney’s office.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Kenyan Terrorist Indicted For Plotting 9/11-Style Attack”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.