Instagrammer accused of brutally murdering mother

INSTAGRAMMER Anna Lekovich, 21, has been arrested, charged with the brutal murder of her mother in Comrat, Moldova.

She will remain in preventive custody for at least 30 days while investigations are underway.

According to The Sun, the young medical student used a kitchen knife to cut her mother’s internal organs, including her lungs and heart, into pieces, while she was still alive.

According to sources close to the case, the defendant was under the influence of drugs when she committed the crime.

This addiction would have been the cause of an argument between them, because the victim, 40, wanted her to undergo treatment to overcome her problems.

After allegedly committing the crime, she reportedly had a shower and met up with her boyfriend and friends to go out.

Police found the woman’s body 72 hours after the crime, and arrested Anna at a friend’s house.

Despite being accused of brutally murdering her mother, when the Instagrammer, appeared in court early this week she spent the time lying on a bench. She showed no concern or interest whatsoever at the hearing.

If convicted she could face between 15 years and life in prison.

The aspiring Instagram Influencer has 11,000 followers on Instagram.

