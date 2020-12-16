In memory of Don Roberts

On October 7 the Moraira-Teulada U3A lost Don Roberts, one of its well-respected and loved founder members.

Don was a very enthusiastic and fun-loving character who was the first resident of the Steering Committee when the new U3A was being set up .

One of his many hobbies was photography for which he formed a group, and he also started the U3A bowls group at the Inn on the Green. He became the first Photography group leader, and the group is still going strong and is just as popular today.

When the idea was suggested for a memorial for Don it was felt that a bench at the Bowls Club would be appropriate, as he spent so many happy hours there, playing and socialising.

To this end a group of U3A members, including Don’s wife Margaret and friends, gathered on a gloomy day at the club for the “unveiling” of the bench.

A collection was was made at Don’s funeral for the Alzheimer’s Centre in Teulada, raising the fantastic sum of €805.

Don will be fondly remembered by all those who knew him.

