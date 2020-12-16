Health Centres Close For Eight Days In Spain’s Alicante

HEALTH centres in Spain’s Alicante to close for eight days in the next two weeks

Health centres in Alicante will close for a total of eight days over the Christmas holidays, except for those facilities which usually open on Saturdays for urgent cases. As December 24 and 31 are always holidays, but this year fall on a Thursday, health centres will remain closed until the following Monday, in addition to holidays on December 25 and January 1.

Along with these days, all health centres will close in the afternoons on December 28, 29 and 30, as well as January 4 and 5. After 3pm, anyone who needs to see a doctor is advised to go to the Continuous Care Points which are located on Calle Aaiun and the Cabo Huertas in Alicante.

In addition, the Ministry of Health requires that health centres throughout Spain ensure that 70 per cent of the workforce is available during the holidays in case of an increase in coronavirus infections.

