Fewer fishing days demanded by European Commission

IN 2013, the European Commission announced that in order to protect fish stocks in the Mediterranean that it would be necessary to reduce the number of days that fishing took place from 2020 until 2025.

This year, the reduction was 10 per cent, but it has now been announced to much vocal opposition that for 2021 fishing will be reduced by a further 15 per cent which the national fishing federation is opposed to, as is its Balearic division.

Official complaints have been made to the European Commission and a national protest is currently on hold in the hope that the decision will be reversed as a 25 per cent reduction in fishing over two years is considered to be unworkable and financially unacceptable.

