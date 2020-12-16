EL Pozo King sends a fitting farewell message to 2020 expressing how we are all feeling about this disastrous year with a large banner displayed in the centre of Madrid.

-- Advertisement --



El Pozo King, the youngest and now the most rebellious brand of El Pozo Alimentación, which is a Murcia brand, sends a special farewell message to 2020 with a powerful statement and humorous goodbye to a long, hard and sad year.

In a daring, creative and clearcut message, the banner reads: “F**KING YEAR 2020. So long”, accompanied by a gesture that expresses more than words, according to company sources.

This message has been displayed on a large canvas and can be seen by thousands of residents on the facade of the building located at 8 Zurbarán Street, where the Zurbano and Almagro roads converge, in the area between Alonso Martinez and Ruben Dario, the capital of Madrid.

This action, which will be visible until December 31, is complemented by the different related messages that will be launched through the brand’s profiles in social networks and that can be shared through Whatsapp.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “El Pozo King sends a farewell message to 2020 in the centre of Madrid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.