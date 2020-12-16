TEULADA-MORAIRA’S Proteccion Civil have a new SVB life support ambulance.

Presenting the Proteccion Civil volunteers with the powerful and ultra-modern vehicle, local mayor Rosa Vila, accompanied by Public Safety councillor Maria Jose Vidal, emphasised the great work they carry out to protect and safeguard the local population.

-- Advertisement --



The presentation was also attended by representatives from the Asociacion Benefica de Teulada, the Masonic Home of Valencia Association and the Lions Club.

As on previous occasions, all have collaborated with acquiring the vehicle that will assist Proteccion Civil in carrying out their work.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Donations from local associations help in acquiring Teulada-Moraira ambulance.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.