Cyclist dies after being hit by bin lorry on a pedestrian crossing

A cyclist has died after being hit by a bin lorry on a pedestrian crossing in Madrid.

THE 44-year-old woman was struck as she crossed Institución Libre de Enseñanza in the capital, a crossing which is regulated by a traffic light.

On arrival, Samur medics found the victim with “very serious injuries to her legs”.

As she was being treated, she went into cardiac arrest and despite resuscitation attempts, she died at the scene, reports Emergencia Madrid.

A police investigation is underway.

