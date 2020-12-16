Coca Cola Will Reduce Emissions To Zero By 2040

COCA COLA has said it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2040

Coke European Partners (CCEP) has vowed to reduce emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 30 per cent in 2030 and aims to become a zero-emissions company by 2040, in line with the Paris agreement to limit global warming to 1.5C. The company plans to focus on five key areas – packaging, ingredients, operations, transportation and cooler equipment.

The new goal was presented in Spain on Friday, December 11 at a virtual meeting and Vice President of Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability of Coca-Cola European Partners Iberia Ana Callol said: “The planet is at a critical moment and we must all assume our responsibility in reducing greenhouse gases to limit the increase in global temperature beyond 1.5 ° C and protect the future of our planet. For this reason, we are working to achieve a future with zero emissions. We have decided to act now to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout our value chain, from the ingredients we source and the packaging we use to the beverages we sell. As we move forward on our first three-year plan, we will continue to adapt it and solve key challenges to help set new longer-term reduction milestones.”

