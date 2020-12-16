UK Court Overturns Block on Heathrow Airports Proposed Third Runway.

The supreme court has overturned a February judgment that the third proposed runway at Heathrow airport was illegal. It means the project can now seek planning permission, although the ultimate completion of the runway still remains uncertain.

The supreme court ruling marks the latest twist in years of legal and political wrangling over the climate impact and economic benefits of expanding the airport. The decision in February was seen as a historic victory by environmental campaigners, as it was the first significant ruling in the world to be based on the Paris climate agreement. Due to this, related cases were subsequently brought against plans to build more roads and gas-fired power plants in the UK.

Legal action had been brought against the Government by environmental charities Plan B and Friends of the Earth. Heathrow challenged the ruling and the Supreme Court announced this morning that it has overturned the block on the third runway. Lord Sales, delivering the verdict, said: “The Supreme Court unanimously allows the appeal.

The ruling means the airport can now seek a development consent order, a type of planning permission for nationally significant infrastructure. This may be difficult, as it will take into consideration stricter pledges to cut emissions made recently by the UK government, which had accepted the February decision.

