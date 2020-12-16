A much-travelled seal sees the vet

VETS used a blowgun syringe to inject a grey seal with antibiotic off the Altea-Javea coast.

The seal, whose normal habitat is the North Atlantic, had made its way into the Mediterranean after being spotted off the Algarve and Gibraltar.

Vets from Valencia’s Fundacion Oceanografic saw that it has a wound caused by a fishing line still attached to its neck, but the animal has eluded all attempts to catch it. Instead they used the blowgun to deliver the antibiotic.

The medication’s effects last 30 days and the vets hope that this, together with the abundant food they have provided, can help it to overcome infection.

