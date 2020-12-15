Spanish pharmaceutical firm will produce J&J Covid vaccine ‘on large scale’ at Barcelona plant

Spanish pharmaceutical firm Reig Jofre has reached an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to produce its experimental Janssen Covid vaccine ‘on a large scale’ at its Barcelona plant.

THE US firm’s Janssen subsidiary will ensure the Catalan company has the technology it needs to begin the large-scale’ manufacture as soon as the jab gets regulatory approval, Reig Jofre said in a statement.

The Spanish company said the plant is under construction and will start up in the first quarter of 2021 to create a “fast and safe supply of the vaccine candidate”.

The plant will be responsible for the formulation, filling and packaging of the vaccine, while Janssen will handle distribution.


In November, Reig Jofre said it would be able to produce 50 million doses of the vaccine a year without jeopardising existing contracts.

