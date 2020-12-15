Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign multi-year podcast deal with Spotify.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year agreement to produce content exclusively for Spotify’s new audio production company Archwell Audio for an undisclosed sum. Speaking of the partnership, Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer, said, quote:

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world. That they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling.”

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a joint statement.

“With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

Spotify has recently expanded its podcast lineup with exclusive deals with celebrities including former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian West and Joe Rogan. Spotify bought Bill Simmons’ sports and culture site The Ringer in 2020, adding to its previous podcast-centred acquisitions Gimlet, Parcast and Anchor.

