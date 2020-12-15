PENTAGON Chief Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Live On Camera, to encourage the country to follow suit



As he was being injected, Miller was heard to joke, “That’s all?! Oh come on! That did not hurt at all!”, hoping to inspire a country that, on the same day, achieved the grim statistic of reaching 300,00 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March.

In video footage provided by The Pentagon, Christopher Miller, chief of The Pentagon, and acting US Defence Secretary, was shown as one of the first Americans in line, on Monday, December 14, to get the new Covid-19 vaccine injection, live on camera from the Walter Reed military hospital, Washington, aimed at encouraging the rest of the country not to hesitate in being vaccinated too.

The US vaccination program will be the largest of its kind in the world, and Pentagon chiefs were quick to announce last week that top military officers and the Secretary would be volunteering to get the vaccine in public, along with top health-care workers, in an attempt to allay people’s doubts about the safety and effectiveness of this new vaccine.

The plan is to distribute 3 million doses of the vaccine across the country by Wednesday, December 9, and the hope of vaccinating around 20 million people by the end of the month, and 100 million by the end of March 2021.

