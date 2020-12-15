MAN UNITED Hopeful Of Landing Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window



In a sudden move, Manchester United are reported by The Sun, to be interested in 28-year-old Christian Eriksen, with the midfielder suffering a bad spell in Italy, since his £17m move from Tottenham to Inter Milan, only last January.

Eriksen doesn’t seem to be Inter Milan coach, Antonio Conte’s cup of tea, having only played 274 minutes in total this season in Serie A, and only a couple of Champions League appearances as a substitute.

It is rumored that Milan would accept offers of around £27m for the highly talented Danish playmaker, and the timing is right, with Man United’s current situation with French star, Paul Pogba, seemingly heading out of the door in January.

The Red Devils could face competition from French club, PSG, whose coach Leonardo, is a known fan of Eriksen.

Of course, with the sacking of the Dortmund coach, Lucien Favre, over the weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might well be tempted to make another move for the £100 million rated England star Jadon Sancho, or his team-mate, the prolific goalscoring prodigy from Norway, Erling Haaland, who is reportedly looking for a new club since Favre was fired.

