LONDON Hairdresser Facing £10,000 For Nightclub In Basement flaunting lockdown rules



The owner of Soho’s Cut and Grind Salon is facing a £10,000 fine after police discovered a crowd of more than 100 people partying, last Friday, December 11, in a makeshift nightclub in the salon’s basement.

-- Advertisement --



Police said the basement club was complete with a bar and dancefloor, plus it was fitted out with DJ turntables and speakers, with the 100 people evicted by the police, and the salon owner quickly identified, and told he faced a fixed penalty notice of £10,000 for breaking coronavirus rules.

Soho police spokesman, PC Steve Muldoon, said, “The recent events are deeply concerning, London is on the cusp of stricter restrictions, and it is deeply concerning and irritating that people are still willing to break the rules and put the health of Londoners at risk. Over the last couple of weeks, we have responded to a number of parties and unlicensed music events across Soho. It is frankly shocking that people are willing to break the rules, which are clearly there to keep people safe. At this critical time for our city, I would urge everyone to stick to the rules”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “London Hairdresser Facing £10,000 For Nightclub In Basement”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.