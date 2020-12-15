Leading Scientists Warn It Will Take Almost A Year To COVID Vaccinate Entire UK Population- Or Maybe Even Longer.

Some of the UK’s leading scientists have warned it would take almost a year to vaccinate the entire population of the UK against Covid, even if there are no interruptions in the vaccine supply. Sir Jeremy Farrar, who is a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which advises ministers, said the rapid development of vaccines in response to the pandemic was a “remarkable achievement”.

However, together with Professor Tim Cook, a consultant in anaesthesia and intensive care medicine from the University of Bristol, Sir Jeremy warned there was still a long way to go. Writing in the journal Anaesthesia, they said: “The scale of the vaccination programme should not be underestimated: 1,000 vaccination centres each vaccinating 500 people a day for five days a week, without interruptions of supply or delivery, would take almost a year to provide two doses to the UK population. No country has mounted a whole population vaccination campaign in living memory and it will need to be undertaken with local leadership and cultural sensitivity.”

The UK was one of the first countries in the world to start it’s vaccination program using the Pfizer/BioNtech drug and so far thousands have been vaccinated with no problems except two NHS nurses that experienced an allergic reaction.

