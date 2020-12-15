Initial €45.8 million budget gets the green light

THE Plenary of Rincon de la Victoria has given the green light to the initial approval of the €45.8 million budget for 2021.

Among the main characteristics of the budget is the creation of a Covid contingency fund for which €765,000 has been allocated.

The municipal budget for the next fiscal year provides for an income of €45.8 million and an expense of €43.1 million, contemplating a surplus of €2.7 million.

Mayor Francisco Salado: “We, the Government team, are happy with the enormous effort that has been made despite the current economic crisis in the preparation of budgets that are realistic and invest in social organisations, public works, generate employment and give dynamism to municipal areas”.

Final approval of the budget is scheduled to take place in January 2021.

