‘Influencer’ who bragged about 500-strong illegal parties faces €60,000 fine

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
'Influencer' who bragged about 500-strong illegal parties faces €60,000 fine
CREDIT: Social media

An ‘influencer’ from Velez-Malaga who bragged about organising 500-strong illegal parties faces a fine of up to €60,000.

DESPITE his boasts on Instagram, Malaga Local Police say the reality was around 20 people attended his bashes – and while it’s not 500, it’s still a breach of Covid regulations.

-- Advertisement --

In videos uploaded by the influencer – who has 300,000 followers – he bragged about having devised a “software” in India that allows him to “summon” 500 people to his party.

Another “fabrication”, said police.


In addition to organising these illegal events, the ‘influencer’ also shared several videos advising his followers not to wear a mask.

“Any police officer who is fining for not wearing a mask on the street is illegal. If you are fined you can sue him for trespass,” he advises.


The same influencer – who faces a fine of between €3,001 and €60,000 – was arrested at weekend after ignoring a police check in Velez-Malaga.

When the National Police eventually stopped him, he was driving a Maserati without insurance or valid ITV.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “’Influencer’ who bragged about 500-strong illegal parties faces €60,000 fine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleLoveHolidays to refund over £18 million for cancelled holidays
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here