‘Influencer’ who bragged about 500-strong illegal parties faces €60,000 fine

An ‘influencer’ from Velez-Malaga who bragged about organising 500-strong illegal parties faces a fine of up to €60,000.

DESPITE his boasts on Instagram, Malaga Local Police say the reality was around 20 people attended his bashes – and while it’s not 500, it’s still a breach of Covid regulations.

In videos uploaded by the influencer – who has 300,000 followers – he bragged about having devised a “software” in India that allows him to “summon” 500 people to his party.

Another “fabrication”, said police.

In addition to organising these illegal events, the ‘influencer’ also shared several videos advising his followers not to wear a mask.

“Any police officer who is fining for not wearing a mask on the street is illegal. If you are fined you can sue him for trespass,” he advises.

The same influencer – who faces a fine of between €3,001 and €60,000 – was arrested at weekend after ignoring a police check in Velez-Malaga.

When the National Police eventually stopped him, he was driving a Maserati without insurance or valid ITV.

