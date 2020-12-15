First wave of Covid caused loss of almost 2 million consultations

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
First wave of Covid caused loss of almost 2 million consultations
CREDIT: Twitter

First wave of Covid caused loss of almost two million consultations in Madrid between March and August.

APRIL was the worst affected month, during which time hospitals in the capital carried out just 45.9 per cent of their usual activity.

-- Advertisement --

The pandemic caused paralysis in operating rooms, testing rooms and forced the cancellations of consultations.

In the first five months of the coronavirus crisis, 1,979,323 visits to specialists were postponed.


And 1,105,635 follow-up appointments for patients with a diagnosed condition were cancelled.

Of the first consultations, in which doctors see patients for the first time and are usually referred from primary care, 873,688 could not be carried out.


And 93,001 operations, were rescheduled, according to the data from the Community’s health department.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “First wave of Covid caused loss of almost 2 million consultations”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleWhat Does The Discovery of a New Coronavirus Strain Actually Mean?
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here