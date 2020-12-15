First wave of Covid caused loss of almost 2 million consultations

First wave of Covid caused loss of almost two million consultations in Madrid between March and August.

APRIL was the worst affected month, during which time hospitals in the capital carried out just 45.9 per cent of their usual activity.

The pandemic caused paralysis in operating rooms, testing rooms and forced the cancellations of consultations.

In the first five months of the coronavirus crisis, 1,979,323 visits to specialists were postponed.

And 1,105,635 follow-up appointments for patients with a diagnosed condition were cancelled.

Of the first consultations, in which doctors see patients for the first time and are usually referred from primary care, 873,688 could not be carried out.

And 93,001 operations, were rescheduled, according to the data from the Community’s health department.

