€400 worth of lottery tickets ‘missing’

A MAN in Pontevedra has reported that €400 worth of lottery tickets for El Gordo Christmas lottery have gone missing.

The retired police officer says that the 16 tickets were bought from a lottery seller in A Fonsagrada, Lugo, and the courier mistakenly delivered them to one of his neighbours, who says he has thrown the package away.

The man buys the tickets from A Fonsagrada because it’s his wife’s town, and then shares them with his family. The tickets were sent to him by an acquaintance and were tenths of the numbers 27,495 and 36,744.

When they failed to arrive, he contacted the sender who confirmed they had been sent by courier service 10 days earlier.

They were able to trace the shipment and found it had been given to a neighbour, who happens to be a friend of the delivery man.

When he visited the house where the envelope had been delivered, the occupant claimed that when he saw it wasn’t for him, he threw it away, which the plaintiff does not believe.

He has filed a complaint with the police and says that they recipient has to return either the €400 worth of ‘missing’ lottery tickets or the money. In the meantime, he has bought another 16 tickets.

