Care home manager charged with manslaughter

THE manager of a care home in Madrid has been charged with manslaughter in a Covid-related death.

A woman died of coronavirus at the care home without having been sent to hospital and the manager failed to report it, according to national Spanish daily El Pais.

This is just one of the investigations into Covid-related deaths in care homes in Madrid that the Provincial Court is looking into.

The woman will appear in court in February, as will a doctor at the care home.

According to the woman’s relative, through reports by Cadena Ser and other Spanish national media, the woman entered the Gran Residencia state care home in Carabanchel, Madrid on March 5 with no breathing problems or fever.

Her relatives were refused entry on March 8 and from that day on, the called the care home every day and were told, when the phone was even answered, that if there was any news they would be informed.

From March 14 onwards, they were told that she had health problems which they thought to be due to a urinary infection. A week later, the care home told her relatives that she as in very bad health and they were able to see her for a few hours. On March 25, they were told that she would probably not make it, but that in her condition, she would not be admitted to any hospital. Her daughter went to see her but a doctor prevented her from entering. On March 27, the woman died in the home.

A joint lawsuit has been presented by around 20 relatives of people who died in care homes in Madrid, and not only the managers have been charged, but also the President of Madrid, Isabel Diaz; Health Councillor, Enrique Escudero and Justice Minister, Enrique Lopez.

They are charged with negligent manslaughter, causing bodily harm, failure to provide assistance to a person in need, degrading treatment and perversion of justice.

