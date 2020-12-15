Amazon to open new HQ in Palma sparking fears for small businesses

Tara Rippin
Amazon to open new HQ in Palma sparking fears for small businesses
Online giant Amazon is rumoured to be opening a new HQ in Palma, Mallorca, sparking fears for the future of small businesses.

AT the moment, the firm is delivering packages from a temporary storage and distribution unit in the Sons Oms Industrial Estate.

But the multinational is reportedly planning to turn a warehouse into a new base on the island.

But local employers’ association, AFEDECO, is deeply concerned about the current “dramatic situation of commerce in the Balearic Islands” and argued “if the situation is not remedied, the (small) business will only have to close”.


The association has requested all the details of the plans for a logistics centre, including the exact location, what guidelines have been followed to obtain an opening license and what space it will occupy.

It has also questioned what studies the government has carried out “to give viability to this project that is going to bring more closures of traditional shops”.


“It will desert the centre of Palma and the urban centres of the island’s municipalities,” AFEDECO told Cope.

