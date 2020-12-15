Alicante City Council investigates anti-covid police officer for refusing to wear a mask

Alicante City Council investigates a local policeman for refusing to wear a mask after the Department of Human Resources became aware that the officer has been involved in videos and anti-covid rallies against government coronavirus measures.

The Human Resources Department of Alicante City Council opened the investigation after the officer attended, and spoke at, an anti-covid rally on Saturday, December 12, and has been seen refusing to wear a mask at work.

The officer, assigned to the night shift of the local security force, is known for starring in numerous videos that have been shared via social media, against the anti-covid measures decreed by the Spanish government and the Generalitat Valenciana.

Speaking at the rally, the officer said: “Never confront a police officer. My aim is for my colleagues to turn their backs on power and take your side,” said the officer, who asked those present to work on adding more people to the anti-covid cause, although without putting pressure on them: “Pass it on to your relatives, but don’t convince anyone who doesn’t want to. But live and be happy. And embrace each other”.

The officer also emphasised what was at stake in him speaking at the rally being that he was a member of the Alicante Local Police. “You know what I am playing for. I don’t care if my mayor comes. There are people who have died for their ideals, and I believe in this,” added the policeman.

