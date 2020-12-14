UK government begin talks with EDF over new £20bn nuclear power plant

Any deal would be subject to a range of approvals on areas such as value for money and affordability, the Government said, as it proposes the Sizewell C site, which would have the power to generate 3.2 gigawatts of electricity, enough to provide 7 per cent of the UK’s energy needs.

A statement made on Monday, December 14, which comes after the government put forward its Energy White Paper scheme, said the discussions are part of its “options to enable investment in at least one nuclear power station by the end of this Parliament”.

Business and Energy Secretary Alok Sharma said: “Today’s plan establishes a decisive and permanent shift away from our dependence on fossil fuels, towards cleaner energy sources that will put our country at the forefront of the global green industrial revolution.

“Through a major programme of investment and reform, we are determined to both decarbonise our economy in the most cost-effective way, while creating new sunrise industries and revitalising our industrial heartlands that will support new green jobs for generations to come.

“At every step of the way, we will place affordability and fairness at the heart of our reforms – unleashing a wave of competition so consumers get the best deals possible on their bills, while protecting the vulnerable and fuel-poor with additional financial support.”