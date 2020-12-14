Tons of food in La Nucia

THIRTY-TWO of La Nucia’s peñas (fiestas clubs) donated 4.5 tons of supplies to the local Programa de Alimentos.

This year all the town’s fiestas have been cancelled owing to the coronavirus crisis.

Instead, members of the peñas who would otherwise have been devoting their energies to very different events and activities, set to work to help La Nucia’s vulnerable families in this first edition of the Peñas Solidarity Campaign.

All the supplies that the Peñas have collected for La Nucia’s Food Programme, which is run by the Social Welfare department, will now be distributed amongst local families.

The Penas’ commitment exceeded all expectations, La Nucia’s mayor Bernabe Cano, Social Welfare councillor Beatriz Perez-Hickman and Fiestas councillor Cristobal Llorens admitted afterwards.

Participation was extremely high, with 32 of La Nucia’s 38 peñas joining the initiative.

The L’Aixeta peña, who took the most supplies to the local Ecopark with a contribution weighing in at 480 kilos, received a prize of a Paella Kit, donated by FOBESA, the concessionary firm that runs the Ecoparque.

Runners-up were El Cuc (290 kilos) and Els Socarrats (250 kilos).

“This demonstrates that fiestas and those who take part in them are public-spirited too,” the organisers declared afterwards.

