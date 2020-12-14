The Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz is asking for monies paid in fines for corruption to be allocated to Marbella.

There is at least €3.1 million that the government has, which is the money it received as a direct result of fines in corruption cases, the mayor Ángeles Muñoz wants that money to help Marbella.

The town has already received €2.7 million for a parking scheme and the recovery of the brand “MARBELLA”. Still, there are other funds it believes belong to the town and would help it, especially in the current situation with COVID-19.

The mayor asked the government to renew and rectify the agreement which allows Marbella council to receive fines for cases of corruption.

Ángeles Muñoz reiterated the money is ours it belongs to Marbella, and the government should release it as per their previous agreement

