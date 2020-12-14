PENSIONER Aged 73 Left In Ambulance For 19 Hours because there was a bed shortage

Ted Edwards, a 73-year-old pensioner, from Monmouth, South Wales, was rushed to the Grange University Hospital, on Friday, December 11, with suspected sepsis, or a stroke, and ended up waiting inside the ambulance outside the hospital for 19 hours, due to a bed shortage.

His worried family, unable to go with him, kept calling the NHS hospital for some news, only to be told there was still no bed available and that he was being monitored outside in the ambulance.

Poppy Vaughan Winter, Ted’s 25-year-old niece, told reporters on Saturday, “We’ve just been told his condition’s not changed, but he is still waiting in the ambulance”, and that the family had been waiting more than 19 hours for an update.

