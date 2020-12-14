ONCE lottery seller bags €2,000 a month for the next 10 years

ONCE lottery seller bags €2,000 a month for the next 10 years
ONCE lottery seller bags €2,000 a month for the next 10 years

THE Malaga city kiosk holder’s total earnings as part of the Sueldazos lottery initiative will amount to €240,000, having bagged the prize with a coupon dedicated to patron of blind people, Santa Lucía, in Sunday’s draw, (December 13).

On the day ONCE turned 82, Francisco Javier García Ternero, a member of the organisation and a seller since 1996, was given the news at his kiosk in Calle Martínez Maldonado.

On learning of his windfall, he said he is “very happy for the fortune given”.


The rest of the ONCE Santa Lucía prizes went to sellers in the Valencian Community and the Canary Islands.

