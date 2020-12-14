THE mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, has presented this year’s Christmas program in which, due to the situation generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the traditional Three Kings appearance will be static and held on Avenida Ricardo Soriano between the Paseo de la Alameda and the Marqués de Salamanca building.

Welcoming the royal emissaries to the Hospital Real de la Misericordia, she confirmed that the area will be fenced in but may be walked through under strict hygienic and sanitary measures.

“It will be a safe tour, in which the entertainment of the little ones will be most important running from 11am to 8pm on January 5,” said the mayor, adding that attendees will have to book an appointment in advance by telephone which can be arranged from Thursday, December 17 by calling 952 768 756.

Muñoz thanked the royal emissaries of the Magi from the East, who repeat their roles from last year accepting the challenge of spreading illusion in the city “in a year in which it will be a different Christmas, but which will have the same magic as always”. ”

Municipal nativity scenes (Belen) have been installed in the Paseo de la Alameda in Marbella and in Calle Marqués del Duero in San Pedro Alcantara, as well as a Historical Nativity scene in the Sociedad Recreativa Casino de Marbella.

