Four suspected heroin and cocaine dealers arrested in raid on home

Four suspected heroin and cocaine dealers have been arrested in a raid on home in Malaga city, with two of them remanded into custody.

AN investigation began in November following reports of “transactions” taking place at the property the four shared, as well as in the corridors of the block where “nobody wore masks”.

Police seized quantities of heroin and base cocaine during the raid and arrested three men aged between 56 and 65, and a 39-year-old woman.

Cash, mobile phones and ‘drug paraphernalia’ were also confiscated.

All four are expected to appear in court this week.

