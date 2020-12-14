Coronavirus Vaccine Due to Arrive in Spain From January 4.

Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa has said that the first coronavirus vaccines could start arriving in Spain “from January 4 or 5,” once the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves it as a vaccine candidate. The EMA is likely to approve the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech by December 29 at the latest. This vaccine has already been approved for use in the United Kingdom, which began vaccinating priority groups last week followed by the US today, Dec 14.

-- Advertisement --



Spain could start administering the vaccine as early as next month. Illa said that the “specific calendar date” will depend on final approval by the EMA, which will meet in 15 days to analyze the Pfizer vaccine, and again on January 12 to do the same with Moderna’s.

The minister added that the Spanish immunization plan “guarantees that all regions will progressively receive” the doses, depending on the speed with which they arrive in Spain. Illa underscored that the vaccines “are not all going to arrive on January 4 or 5” but “progressively, at the rate that they are manufactured.” Illa also sought to ease concerns from the Madrid region about a possible shortage of doses. “Spain will have 140 million doses. There will be vaccines for everyone, and there will be more than enough,” he said, adding that the vaccines will arrive in “stages.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Coronavirus Vaccine Due to Arrive in Spain From January 4”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.