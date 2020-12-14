CHER Shares Incident Where A Man Tried To Kill Her on Broadway



Mamma Mia star, 74-year-old Cher, told The Guardian newspaper about an incident while she was on her way into the theatre she was performing at on Broadway, in New York, in the 1980s, where a man forced her down an alleyway.

She was appearing in, ‘Come Back To The 5 & Dime’, and told how the man grabbed her, “I always got dropped off at the stage door when I was doing ‘Come Back To The 5 & Dime’, on Broadway. I thought he was going to shake my hand, and he grabbed my arm and put it behind my back”.

Cher continued, “He started pushing me down the alleyway, and he said, ‘If you make a sound, I’ll kill you’, then two fans, who later became friends, saw something was wrong, and they started screaming and ran towards me, and he ran away”.

She also spoke of her dislike of the modern mobile phone culture, “Everybody’s got a camera and it’s not safe. People rush you, and you don’t know if they’re going to kill you or take your picture. Either way, I don’t like it”.

