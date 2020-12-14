CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2021, Last 16 Draw Takes Place in Nyon, Switzerland

The UEFA Champions League 2021, last 16 draw took place today, Monday, December 14, at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, with 16 of Europe’s top football clubs looking to make it to the final in Istanbul, on May 29, 2021.

With three Premiership teams in the draw, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea, unable to be drawn against each other, the draw was officiated by Giorgio Marchetti, the Deputy General Secretary of UEFA.

Here is the full draw and the dates of the matches:

16 February & 10 March

Leipzig (GER) vs Liverpool (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP) vs Paris (FRA)

17 February & 9 March

Porto (POR) vs Juventus (ITA)

Sevilla (ESP) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)

23 February & 17 March

Lazio (ITA) vs Bayern (GER)

Atlético (ESP) vs Chelsea (ENG)

24 February & 16 March

Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

There you have it, some interesting ties, with PSG, last season’s beaten finalists, versus Barcelona, one of the most exciting ties, pitting Neymar against Messi, and seeing Messi return to the camp Nou for the first time since his transfer to Paris in 2017.

Chelsea will not be looking forward to playing Atletico, who currently top La Liga, in Spain, a tie that brings former player, Diego Costa, back to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City get probably one of the easier ties for the British teams, against Germany’s Borussia Monchengladbach, into the last 16 for the first time.

Liverpool have a tricky tie against RB Leipzig as well, a team that is growing in strength in European competitions.

