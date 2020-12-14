AN armed Guardia Civil officer barricades himself inside his home at Valladolid, in Spain’s Castilla y Lyon

A member of the Guardia Civil who took early retirement barricaded himself inside his house on Calle General Shelly in the Delicias neighbourhood of Valladolid just before 6pm on December 12. Neighbours alerted the Local Police when they heard what they thought were several gunshots coming from the property in Castilla y Lyon.

Members of the National Police, along with emergency services and fire-fighters rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area for the safety of the neighbours. It was not known at the time whether the shots fired were real or blanks. Officials quickly established that the 47-year-old was alone in the house.

A team of negotiators eventually communicated with the man, who rushed onto the street 24 hours after the siege began, attacking and injuring four officers. The former Guardia Civil has been detailed by police in Valladolid.

