THE inaugural WIZZ Air flight from Luton to Gibraltar touched down on the evening of December 11 meaning that it is now possible to fly to the UK to with the Hungarian Airline, British Airways or easyJet who have reintroduced flights.

BA are currently operating six flights a week although this will decline as Christmas approaches whilst WIZZ Air have two flights a week with easyJet having a modified schedule.

Currently you can travel from Bristol, Gatwick, Heathrow, Luton or Manchester but flights are changing on a weekly basis and travel to the Rock before Christmas could be quite expensive as demand continues to increase.

