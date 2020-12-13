Spice Girls: I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want… is another drink!

AS the famous Spice Girls song goes; I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want… is another drink! Haven’t that version? Well, Emma Bunton has revealed the iconic group was probably ‘drunk’ while recording their first-ever album.

The 44-year-old singer turned radio presenter revealed that during the recording of Spice, which was released in September 1996 and includes the famous hits; Wannabe, Say You’ll Be There and 2 Become 1, that the girls were sipping on “the cheapest sparkling wine” to get through the stressful writing and recording process.

During an appearance on Shopping With Keith Lemon, Bunton, who is best known for being called Baby Spice in the group, shared the info for the first-time, stating: “We were writing the album. We used to drink Asti in the studio. It is the cheapest sparkling wine.”

Keith was surprised, asking: “So are you drunk on some of the tracks?”

Emma laughed: “Probably!”

The former hit-making pop group split in 2000 but want to reunite all the members of the group for their 25th anniversary next year to play in the US.

