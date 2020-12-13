John Terry’s dad banned from driving after admitting to drink-driving

JOHN Terry’s dad has been banned from driving for 18 months after admitting to drink-driving when he was caught driving over twice the drink-drive limit in the latest in a long line of offences.

66-year-old Ted Terry blew a reading of 74micrograms of alcohol per 100millilitres of breath during a breathalyser test when he was stopped by traffic police on the A6 in Basildon, Essex while driving his Audi A4.

John Terry, the ex-England captain who is now assistant boss at Aston Villa, has been embarrassed by his dad before after it was revealed the man, who has a previous conviction for cocaine dealing, was hauled away by police after a screaming bust-up with his girlfriend last December.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “John still holds a high-profile position and is well respected, but Ted just acts like an idiot.”

Ted was also ordered to pay fines of £600.

