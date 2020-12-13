Brexit Talks Extended As Agreements Not Reached.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson & EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to continue Brexit talks “to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached” and both parties say in a joint statement “it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile”.

In a joint statement, they said: ‘We had a useful phone call this morning. We discussed the major unresolved topics. ‘Our negotiating teams have been working day and night over recent days. And despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile. We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached.’

In anticipation of shortages prompted by a no-deal, ministers have told supermarkets to start stockpiling goods. “There was a conversation a week ago when ministers said to prepare for a no-deal. This weekend the message is that it’s no-deal,” a senior consultant to one of the big supermarkets said.

