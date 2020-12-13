Alicante Christmas Fair Gets Go-Ahead

Alicante’s Rabasa Christmas Fair gets the final go-ahead

The iconic Rabasa Christmas Fair in Spain’s Alicante has finally gotten the go-ahead, albeit it with a few new restrictions and safety measure this year. On Friday, December 11 the City Council authorised the Association of Fairgrounds of Alicante to open the fair on December 18 with a reduced capacity of 400 people, half compared to last year. In addition, there will only be half the amount of market stalls as usual, and fairground rides can only accommodate 50 per cent, with the rides being sanitised in between.

The President of the Alicante Fairgrounds Association affirms that it is a great relief for the fairgrounds to be able to celebrate the Christmas Fair since they have been unemployed for more than nine months. “Here we all have families and we have not received aid from the administration, we are a totally forgotten sector,” says Carrión.

The traditional fair will run until January 10.

