V TOURISM Awards 2020 to be held in Benidorm castle

In a year that posed unique challenges to the Spanish tourism industry, those individuals and businesses who went to extraordinary lengths to promote the sector will be celebrated at a very special ceremony on Saturday, December 12. Live from Bendiorm Castle, Cadena SER will deliver it Viajeros Comunitat Valenciana Awards in recognition of the work carried out in relation to tourism.

-- Advertisement --



The awards being delivered are:

Best City Council Award for Tourism Promotion

‘Great Trips’ Award

Award for Promoting Environmental Tourism

Award for ‘Temple of Good Eating’

Award for Best Cultural / Festive Activity

Previously, the awards ceremony has been held at Morella, Peniscola, Denia and Valencia. This year’s gala will be attended by President of the Generalitai Ximo Puig, Mayor of Benidorm Antonio Perez, Regional Secretary of Tourism Francesc Colomer and General Director of Tourism Henrick Campos.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “V Tourism Awards 2020”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.