Town creates 350-space multi-purpose car park to boost local economy

Torrox Town Council has created a 350-space multi-purpose car park to boost the local economy.

IT’S hoped the car park, located in the “most touristic area” of the town next to the Iberostar Hotel and Ferrara sports courts, will draw visitors to Torrox while benefiting local residents.

Mayor Óscar Medina said: “This is one of the infrastructures that will most change the appearance of Torrox Costa. It’s a multi-purpose area that will boost the economy of the coastal area of ​​the municipality.

“It’s located next to the best hotel on the eastern Costa del Sol next to the sports area of ​​Ferrara, which has hosted, among other competitions, the Spanish Beach Handball Cup.

The mayor said the multipurpose space can host sporting and cultural events and markets.

There are talks of moving the traditional Monday street market Esperanto to the new space.

