Suspected sex offender investigated over fake ‘nude game show’

A suspected sex offender is being investigated over a fake ‘nude game show’ and police are appealing for any other victims who may have taken part to come forward.

A 28-year-old man reported to Metropolitan Police that he had been approached by a 29-year-old male claiming to be in the entertainment industry asking them to take part in a fake game show for the chance to win £5,000 (€5,460).

The victim was asked to go to a hotel in Newham in June 2018, to take part in several nude ‘challenges’ as part of the show, which were filmed.

The suspect then kept the footage, believed to be for his own gratification.

A second victim, a 31-year-old man was identified on February 2, 2020 and he claimed that in August 2013, the suspect coerced him to go to a hotel in south east London and take part in similar activities.

As part of the investigation into these offences, a man, 29, was arrested in January 2019 on suspicion of voyeurism and released under investigation.

Sergeant James Mason, of the Met’s North East Basic Command Unit, said ‘We believe there may be more victims in relation to these events. I urge anyone who may be a victim of similar crimes or incidents from 2013 to the present day, to come forward with information.

“The reported incidents took place several years ago and it is important we are able to investigate these and support any further victims ’.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim is asked to call 101.

