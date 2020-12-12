Spanish Royal greeting card released

SPAIN’S Royal Family has released a picture of their annual Christmas greeting card.

This year, the photograph shows Princesses Leonor and Sofia during a trip to Asturias, more specifically in Somao, from their trip there in October.

Like in 2015, King Felipe and Queen Letizia are not in the photograph.

On the back, it reads, in red, in Spanish and in English, ‘May this Christmas bring us a specially hopeful New Year 2021’, followed by a handwritten ‘with our best wishes’, and then the signature of all four of them.

Meanwhile, as has been the case since he abdicated, the former King, Juan Carlos I, and Queen Sofia, have not used a photo for their Christmas greeting and have instead chosen an image, this year, of a Nativity scene by Juan Correa de Vivar which can be seen in the Prado Museum.

